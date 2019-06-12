David M. Toman
On Saturday, June 8, 2019 of Forestville, MD; beloved husband of the late Helen Rita Toman. He is survived by his loving children Michael, Debra Carignan, Paul, Anna Navarro, and Vincent; (20) grandchildren, and (23) great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.at LEE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Branch Ave. and Coventry Way, Clinton, MD. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 1717 Ritchie Rd., Forestville, MD 20747 on Friday, June 14 2019 at 11 a.m. with a final viewing between 10 and 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.