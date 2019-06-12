The Washington Post

DAVID TOMAN

Guest Book
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
1717 Ritchie Rd
Forestville, DC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Clinton, DC
View Map
Notice
David M. Toman  

On Saturday, June 8, 2019 of Forestville, MD; beloved husband of the late Helen Rita Toman. He is survived by his loving children Michael, Debra Carignan, Paul, Anna Navarro, and Vincent; (20) grandchildren, and (23) great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.at LEE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Branch Ave. and Coventry Way, Clinton, MD. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 1717 Ritchie Rd., Forestville, MD 20747 on Friday, June 14 2019 at 11 a.m. with a final viewing between 10 and 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on June 12, 2019
