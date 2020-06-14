DAVID TOWNSEND



DAVID HARVEY TOWNSEND

Passed away peacefully at Annapolitan Assisted Living, Annapolis, MD on June 5, 2020. Born in Washington, DC July 26, 1941, David was the first child of the late Helen Thomas Townsend and Thomas Thwing Townsend. David is a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School where he excelled at math and science. He then received a B.S. degree from Penn State University in Engineering Science and a master's degree from Rutgers University in Electrical Engineering.During his 38 year career at the Naval Research Lab, David advanced antijam and low probability of intercept antenna and communications systems for US Navy applications. He was the lead system engineer for the Navy HF Antijam Program and developed mathematical modeling and computer simulations to evaluate communication systems. In 2003 he formed DHT Engineering Science, LLC.David served Foundry United Methodist in Washington, DC in various ministries from teaching Sunday School to serving on the Administrative Board. He joined several Methodist mission trips both in the United States and abroad. The adventure of travel took him to 7 continents.He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Le Etta McLaughlin Townsend; children, Anne Rose (Robert) of Annapolis, MD and William Townsend of Accokeek, MD; sister, Judith Crecelius (William) of Ann Arbor, MI and twin nephews, Gregory and Stephen Crecelius. Due to Covid restrictions a private funeral will be held. Interment will be at a later date in the columbarium at Foundry United Methodist Church.The family wishes to thank the staff of Annapolitan for their devoted care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, 1815 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403.



