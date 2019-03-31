DAVID LEE UNGER
(Age 71)
On Saturday, March 23, 2019, of Laurel, MD. Beloved husband of Cheri Stamates Unger; father of Karen Loehr (Bill), Kathy Gaenzler (Steve) and step-daughter, Elizabeth Davic; grandchildren, Christopher Davic, Aidan and Jenna Loeher, Grace and Andrew Gaenzler. Also survived by his sister, Janice Boyd, and nephews Armand and David Boyd. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Wednesday, April 3, from 7 to 9 p.m.; where the Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 4, at 1 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 7500 Greenway Center Drive, Suite 300, Greenbelt, MD 20770.