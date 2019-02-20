Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID "Dave" VANDYKE.



DAVID WISOR VANDYKE "Dave" (Age 76)



Of Owings, MD, passed away peacefully, Friday, February 15, 2019, at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dave was born in Punxsutawney, PA on May 15, 1942, to the late Harry and Margaret VanDyke. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Rose Ann [Harlan] VanDyke, loving father of David H. VanDyke and Christopher B. VanDyke; brother of Harriet (Molly) DeSantis; grandfather of Kassie Guy, Tyler and Rose Daly VanDyke; great-grandfather of Nicholas and Michael Guy; and son-in-law of Mary Ann Harlan.

Dave grew up in St. Mary's, PA and served in the Army as a Military Police Officer. Dave and Rose moved to Maryland, where he joined the P. G. County Police Department. He received numerous awards and accommodations, retiring as a Captain in 1988 with 22 years of service. Upon retirement, he served as a Lt. Colonel for the P. G. County Department of Corrections for seven years, and later worked as a District Court Commissioner for Calvert County, MD, and with the State of Maryland's Department of Natural Resources.

A Memorial Gathering for family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 21, at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Owings, MD, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 22, at the Covenant Community of Jesus the Good Shepherd, Owings, MD, at 11 a.m.