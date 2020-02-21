

Of Nanjemoy, Maryland. Born, November 7, 1975 in La Plata, Maryland to David Sr. and Judy Vargas. A 1993 graduate from Lackey High School, working as a Quality Assurance Inspector at the Pentagon. He was a very loving, fun and an all around good person. He enjoyed playing cards, watching sports, singing, dancing and spending time with friends and family, He especially enjoyed spending time with his beloved son. Suddenly on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Accokeek, Maryland "Day Day" went home to be with the heavenly father. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Emilio and Angelina Vargas and maternal grandparents, Rex and Clinis Sluss. In addition to his parents, Day Day is survived by his son, Nash Vargas; brothers, Joey and Tony Vargas; girlfriend, Annalize Lumayaga and former wife, Roxanna Vargas (Dean). Visitation, 12 noon until time of Service, 1 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Thornton Funeral Home, 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Interment, Nanjemoy Baptist Church Cemetery, 3030 Baptist Church Road, Nanjemoy, Maryland 20662.

