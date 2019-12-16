The Washington Post

DAVID WAIGHT (1946 - 2019)
David George Waight  

Of Rockville MD passed peacefully in his sleep on November 22, 2019. He was born June 4, 1946 in North Hornell NY. He graduated from Hornell High School and served in the Air Force from 1963-1967. David was a bricklayer, a welder, a master potter, a gifted painter and sculptor, and a global wanderer. He is survived by his wife, Anne Lucas; and his four children: Christine Waight, Tobias Beutner, Michael Anderson, and Lucas Waight. His spirited sense of humor, infectious laugh and generous heart will be greatly missed. Private service will be held in Arlington Cemetery next year. In lieu of flowers, please donate to DAV or Hospice.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 16, 2019
