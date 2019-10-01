The Washington Post

DAVID WATERS

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Northeastern Presbyterian Church
2112 Varnum St.
N.E. Washington, DC
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Northeastern Presbyterian Church
2112 Varnum St.
N.E. Washington, DC
Notice
David Donald Waters

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Faye Louise Cooke Waters; daughter, Lauran Michelle Waters-Cherry; son-in-law, Lee Otis Cherry; two granddaughters, Aminah Louise Cherry and Jamilah Lillian Cherry-Woodard (Terrell); great-grandson, Amari Woodard and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life for Mr. Waters will be held at Northeastern Presbyterian Church, 2112 Varnum St., NE. on Friday, October 4 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Officicating Minister, Rev. Nancy Thornton. Interment is private.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 1, 2019
