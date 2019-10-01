David Donald Waters
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Faye Louise Cooke Waters; daughter, Lauran Michelle Waters-Cherry; son-in-law, Lee Otis Cherry; two granddaughters, Aminah Louise Cherry and Jamilah Lillian Cherry-Woodard (Terrell); great-grandson, Amari Woodard and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life for Mr. Waters will be held at Northeastern Presbyterian Church, 2112 Varnum St., NE. on Friday, October 4 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Officicating Minister, Rev. Nancy Thornton. Interment is private.