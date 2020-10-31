1/1
DAVID WATSON Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David Watson, Jr.  
On October 12, 2020, David Watson, Jr. of Burtonsville, MD went home to be with the Lord and reunite with his late wife Dr. Zandra Watson. He is survived by his dear father, David Sr., loving children, Jarid and Kendra, cherished siblings, Andrea (Rick), Michele (Russell), and Ann, devoted cousin, Raymond, adored sister-in-law, Andrea and a host of other treasured relatives and friends. Visitation will be held for the public at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD on November 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service for select family and friends following after. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live, details will be available on the Hines-Rinaldi Website. www.hinesrinaldifuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved