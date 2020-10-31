On October 12, 2020, David Watson, Jr. of Burtonsville, MD went home to be with the Lord and reunite with his late wife Dr. Zandra Watson. He is survived by his dear father, David Sr., loving children, Jarid and Kendra, cherished siblings, Andrea (Rick), Michele (Russell), and Ann, devoted cousin, Raymond, adored sister-in-law, Andrea and a host of other treasured relatives and friends. Visitation will be held for the public at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD on November 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service for select family and friends following after. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live, details will be available on the Hines-Rinaldi Website.