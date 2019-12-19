DAVID J. WEAVER (Age 60)
Departed this life suddenly and peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019. David was predeceased by his mother, Estelle Weaver, brother, Anthony Weaver, and sister-in-law, Cynthia Weaver. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Arcelia, his step-children, Ralph and Ariel; his father, Harry; mother and father in law, James and Sarah Coleman; his brother, Gary (Audrey); his nephews, Garrett and Gerard; his niece, Audra Weaver Harrison (Micheal); his great-nieces, Chantel and Daniella; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. until funeral mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 12010 Woodmore Road, Mitchellville, MD 20721. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Arrangements by JB Jenkins Funeral Home.