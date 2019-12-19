The Washington Post

DAVID WEAVER (1959 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "David you have been a light in the life of those who have..."
    - Edward Brooks
  • "My condolences go out to the family and friends of this..."
    - Elizabeth Daly
  • "We will never forget your love and great humor. "
    - Judith Kennison
  • "David may you rest in the arms of Jesus and you will be..."
    - Brenda Sadberry
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
12010 Woodmore Road
Mitchellville, MD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
12010 Woodmore Road
Mitchellville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

DAVID J. WEAVER (Age 60)  

Departed this life suddenly and peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019. David was predeceased by his mother, Estelle Weaver, brother, Anthony Weaver, and sister-in-law, Cynthia Weaver. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Arcelia, his step-children, Ralph and Ariel; his father, Harry; mother and father in law, James and Sarah Coleman; his brother, Gary (Audrey); his nephews, Garrett and Gerard; his niece, Audra Weaver Harrison (Micheal); his great-nieces, Chantel and Daniella; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. until funeral mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 12010 Woodmore Road, Mitchellville, MD 20721. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Arrangements by JB Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300