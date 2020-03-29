

David R. White (Age 74)



Of Fredericksburg passed away at home on March 24, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's disease.

A native of Washington, DC, born at Garfield Memorial Hospital, he attended Wakefield High School graduating with honors in 1964. He attended The College of William and Mary , graduating in 1968 as a member of ROTC with a B.S. in history. He entered the U.S. Army , serving 24 years, including service in the Vietnam War ,. He retired as a Lt. Colonel. Post retirement, he returned to the Springfield area and worked for ITS and CSC along with many fellow retired officers.

His hobbies included various military writings and serving as an adjunct professor for the ROTC program at both William and Mary and Christopher Newport colleges, where he mentored future officers of the Armed Forces.

David is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Ana R. White; his daughters, Robbin Duren (Jeff), Yvonne Quigley (John); his son, Alex Cannan; and grandchildren Nicole Cannan, Bryce Duren, Hannah Duren, and Shauna Quigley; and his brother, Donald White.

Services will be held at a future date at Fort Myer Old Post Chapel with interment to follow in Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The .