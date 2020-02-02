Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID WILDT. View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel 102 S. Cass St. Virginia , IL 62691 (217)-452-3031 Memorial service 10:30 AM Salem Lutheran Church Chandlerville , IL View Map Send Flowers Notice

WILDT David E. Wildt A cow is not a cheetah. Yet against all odds, the fate of this iconic cat will be forever tied to an Illinois farm boy whose would-be career as a livestock husbandry scientist took a wild turn forty years ago. David E. Wildt, renowned scientist and conservationist died at his home on January 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 69. Dave retired as the Director of the Smithsonian's Conservation Biology Institute's Center for Species Survival in December 2018. A seminal leader in conservation biology, his prolific breakthroughs in reproductive biology and population genetics benefitted endangered wildlife enormously, including giant pandas, the black-footed ferret, the cheetah, giant panda, Florida panther, and at least 50 other endangered species. His legacy includes more than 300 scientific papers and mentoring and training of hundreds of students and colleagues around the world. Dave's early work on the cheetahs led to the creation of the New Opportunities in Animal Health Sciences in 1988 fostering interdisciplinary collaboration promoting the health, genetic diversity, and reproduction of endangered species in zoos and wild populations. He established the Conservation Centers for Species Survival in 2005. Wildt received numerous scientific awards, including the Smithsonian Institution's Distinguished Scholar Award in the Sciences in 2017. He is survived by his wife, conservationist Susie Ellis; his daughter Chelsea Taft and her family; stepsons Zachary Joseph and Maxwell Joseph along with their families; his mother, Louise Wildt; his brother, Alan Wildt and his family as well as numerous treasured academic offspring. Services will be held on February 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Virginia, IL, and Wildt will be buried in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of his life will take place later this Spring in Strasburg, VA. To honor Dave's work, we have set up a fund to bring eminent science leaders and researchers to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute to inspire the public as well as the next generation of conservation leaders. Donations can be made through https:// give.conservationnation.org/campaign/in-memory-of-david-wildt/c268731 Wildt is remembered as an insatiable worker, eminent scientist, highly ethical leader, caring mentor, farm-boy at heart, and a loving father and husband. He was a founding member of "Men at Meatloaf," a group of six cherished friends who meet religiously at the Strasburg Diner on Tuesday nights for dinner. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 2, 2020

