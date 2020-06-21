David Oscar Williams, Jr. (Age 90)
Died peacefully on November 26, 2019 at home in Arlington, Virginia. Born in 1929 in North Tazewell, Virginia, he was the son of David Oscar Williams and Alleta Margaret Rowling and grew up there with siblings Alleta Margaret, Virginia Carrine, Minnie Jane, Daniel Huston (all deceased) and George Warren. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 62 years, Marie Ann Comley Williams. He is survived by their four children: Suzanne W. Housman (Jim), David O. Williams III (Marie), Sarah W. Allendorf, and Daniel L. Williams. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. David had degrees from University of Richmond (Accounting) and the College of William & Mary (Law); he served in the US Army for two years. David worked for ten years with the Internal Revenue Service and 19 years as Tax Counsel at Bethlehem Steel Corporation. After electing early retirement in 1983 from Bethlehem Steel, David joined the Tax Foundation, then worked as Legislative Assistant for Senator Dave Durenberger (R-MN). David completed his career as Director, Federal Relations, BellSouth Corporation. In addition to reading American history and enjoying sports, David enjoyed conversations about current events, bragging about his family, and news from his hometown of North Tazewell. Memorial information is available through Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA. Family and friends are encouraged to share their remembrances at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/david-williams-8945008. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society and The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. There will be a private burial at Quantico National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.