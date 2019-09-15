DAVID EDWIN WILSON (Age 72)
On Saturday, September 7, 2019, David Edwin Wilson died peacefully at his home in Selbyville, DE from lung cancer. A true Washingtonian, he was born March 13, 1947 in Takoma Park, MD and a longtime resident of Bethesda and Silver Spring, MD. He is preceded in death by his parents, William (Keech) and Eleanor Wilson, and sister Sally Ann Caw. He is survived by his loving wife, Pam (Smith
) Wilson, siblings William (Bill) Wilson and Elizabeth (Libby) Dyer, daughters Courtney (Mark) Linnell and Jessica Wilson, and beloved granddaughters Sydney and Charlotte. A celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7500 Pearl Street, Bethesda, MD on September 20 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741 (doctorswithoutborders.org
).