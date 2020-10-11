DAVID WILSON

Of Rockville, Maryland, died September 29, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Wilson was born May 19, 1935, in Denver, Colorado, to Leon and Hester (Rideout) Wilson. He completed a bachelor of arts in Music Education at University of Northern Colorado in 1956, and a master of arts in Religion at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri in 1970. An accomplished organist and choirmaster, educator and liturgist, Mr. Wilson's talents and instruction impacted the lives of countless individuals in classrooms, choir rooms and sanctuaries during a career that spanned six decades. He served congregations in Colorado, Missouri, Indiana and Maryland and was the Director of Music at the Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland from 1970 to 1983. Recognizing a lack of local summer camp options with a focus on the arts, in 1973 Mr. Wilson envisioned and founded Creative Summer, which continues to run annually at Holton-Arms. He served as Director of Music at Grace Episcopal Church in Silver Spring, Maryland from 1970 to 2000. During retirement, he continued to serve throughout the Washington metropolitan area as an interim/substitute organist and choirmaster. Mr. Wilson was a member of Theta XI fraternity and the Washington, DC Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Theolyn Wilson, of Rockville; daughters, Andrea Powell and husband, Christopher Campanelli of Wheaton, Illinois, and Melanie Eyler and husband, Charles Eyler of Frederick, Maryland; grandchildren, Christopher Eyler of Glen Burnie, Maryland and Erica Eyler of Frederick, Maryland; and brother, Dr. Brian Wilson and wife, Marion Wilson of Denver, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Wilson will be interred in the columbarium at St. John's Episcopal Church Norwood Parish, Chevy Chase, Maryland during a private service for family (due to COVID-19). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church Norwood Parish Music Department (6701 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815), Holton-Arms School Music Department (7303 River Road, Bethesda, MD, 20817), or the Washington Bach Consort (1310 G Street, NW, Suite 740, Washington, DC 20005).