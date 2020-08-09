DAVID WOOD

Of Potomac, MD, on August 4, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of over 67 years, Rosalind, and his sister, Mary Wood. He is survived by his son, Dave Wood (Lisa), daughters, Gwendolyn Wood and Sharon Wood Greene (Steve), grandchildren, Audrey Wood Corcoran (Evan), Claire Wood (Chris Raymond), Emily Wood, Michael Greene and Melissa Greene and one great-granddaughter, Grace Corcoran. Private Burial will be at Quantico National Cemetery. Please view for the obituary and to sign the family guestbook.