

David J. Woodhouse



David J. Woodhouse, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away on November 29, 2019 at home. He was born on March 11, 1960 in Washington, DC. to Walter and Jean Woodhouse ( David J. Woodhouse, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away on November 29, 2019 at home. He was born on March 11, 1960 in Washington, DC. to Walter and Jean Woodhouse ( Smith ). David is survived by his beloved wife, Jeanne (Marszal), and his children, Emily, Nicholas, and Allison, as well as his sisters, Nancy Barnes and Kathy (Ron) Nieman, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302, on Wednesday, December 4 at 1 p.m. A reception will follow; location to be determined.

A D.C. area native, David was thrilled to see his beloved Washington Nationals win the World Series Championship this fall. He had recently taken up cycling, completing a 60-mile ride with his wife and longtime friends in October. His appetite was a family legend, and he could be found every Sunday enjoying a hearty breakfast (or two) and reading The Washington Post at home. David was most proud of his three children and found so much joy in their accomplishments and spending time with them.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Capital Area Food Bank or the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria.