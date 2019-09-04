The Washington Post

DAVID YOCKEL

David Joseph Yockel (Age 54)  

David passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was a proud graduate of Hamilton College and worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for over 30 years. Predeceased by his mother Libby Yockel and mother-in-law Patricia Hammele, beloved husband of Anne, devoted father of Elizabeth, Mary Rose and Courtney, son of David John Yockel, brother of Lisa Yockel and Carolyn Robbins (Paul), son-in-law of Joseph Hammele, brother-in-law of Mary Hammele (Kevin), Margaret Ruehle (Wally), and Ed Hammele (Dana) and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Washington, DC. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Patrick's Episcopal Day School Financial Aid Endowment, 4700 Whitehaven Pkwy, NW Washington, DC 20007 or Isaiah House, 71 Prince Street, Rochester, NY 14605
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 4, 2019
