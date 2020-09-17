

DAVID ARTHUR ZOHN, M.D.

Of Arlington, Virginia died September 14, 2020. For 54 years husband of former Rochelle Goulde. loving father of Mark of Atlanta, GA., and Sheryl (Rob Kutner) of Los Angeles, CA. cherished grandfather of Sasha and Jeremy Kutner; brother of Herbert Zohn of New York City. His late parents were Dr. Benjamin and Beatrice Zohn. A graveside funeral will be held at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, on Thursday, September 17 at 1 p.m. Dr. Zohn was a pioneer in the private practice of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Northern Virginia. Born in Brooklyn, NY he was graduated from Lafayette College and SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. He served in the US Navy under the Berry plan in California. Dr. Zohn later became Chief of PM& R at D.C. General then Northern Virginia Doctors Hospital. His Rehabilitation Medicine Center of Northern Virginia in Falls Church became the first private office in the area. Dr. Zohn was a clinical instructor at both George Washington and Georgetown Universities. He was the author of many professional journal articles as well as two editions of the text Musculoskeletal Pain: Diagnosis and Physical Treatment.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store