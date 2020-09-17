1/1
DAVID ZOHN M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DAVID ARTHUR ZOHN, M.D.  
Of Arlington, Virginia died September 14, 2020. For 54 years husband of former Rochelle Goulde. loving father of Mark of Atlanta, GA., and Sheryl (Rob Kutner) of Los Angeles, CA. cherished grandfather of Sasha and Jeremy Kutner; brother of Herbert Zohn of New York City. His late parents were Dr. Benjamin and Beatrice Zohn. A graveside funeral will be held at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, on Thursday, September 17 at 1 p.m. Dr. Zohn was a pioneer in the private practice of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Northern Virginia. Born in Brooklyn, NY he was graduated from Lafayette College and SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. He served in the US Navy under the Berry plan in California. Dr. Zohn later became Chief of PM& R at D.C. General then Northern Virginia Doctors Hospital. His Rehabilitation Medicine Center of Northern Virginia in Falls Church became the first private office in the area. Dr. Zohn was a clinical instructor at both George Washington and Georgetown Universities. He was the author of many professional journal articles as well as two editions of the text Musculoskeletal Pain: Diagnosis and Physical Treatment.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved