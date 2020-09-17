Davon D. Taylor, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020; beloved son of Sharonda and Kristin Taylor, brother of Logan and Kendall Taylor; grandson of Sharon Taylor, Cynthia Wimbush, Mr. and Mrs. Wayne H. Burwell Also, blessed to have an extra set of grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Terrence Bayly and cousin/sister McKensie Shelton. Services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Evangel Cathedral Church, 13901 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Visitation from 10 to 11a.m. and Funeral Service from 11 to 12:45 p.m.

