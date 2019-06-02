Officer Davon Joshua McKenzie
On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Officer Davon McKenzie entered into eternal rest. He is survived by his loving parents, Chiquita McKenzie, and Errol Walker; brother, Demond Gleaton Jr.; grandparents, Ruby Honesty and Ulysses Anderson; aunts, Robin and Kimberly Howard and Sharday Honesty; great grandmother, Hattie Parker; devoted companion, Jaliyah Royston, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will unite on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Spirit of Faith Christian Center, 1410 Gibbons Church Rd., Brandywine, MD 20613 Interment at Washington National Cemetery.