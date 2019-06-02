The Washington Post

DAVON McKENZIE (1994 - 2019)
Service Information
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD
20601
(301)-632-6624
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Spirit of Faith Christian Center
1410 Gibbons Church Rd.
Brandywine, MD
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Spirit of Faith Christian Center
1410 Gibbons Church Rd.
Brandywine, MD
Officer Davon Joshua McKenzie  

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Officer Davon McKenzie entered into eternal rest. He is survived by his loving parents, Chiquita McKenzie, and Errol Walker; brother, Demond Gleaton Jr.; grandparents, Ruby Honesty and Ulysses Anderson; aunts, Robin and Kimberly Howard and Sharday Honesty; great grandmother, Hattie Parker; devoted companion, Jaliyah Royston, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will unite on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Spirit of Faith Christian Center, 1410 Gibbons Church Rd., Brandywine, MD 20613 Interment at Washington National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD   (301) 632-6624
