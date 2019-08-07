The Washington Post

DEACONESS CUMMINGS

Guest Book
  • "The FBCC Women's Ministry gives tribute and honor to a..."
    - Chairperson - Sue Dorsey
  • "The First Baptist Church Chesterbrook Women's Ministry..."
    - FBCC Sue Dorsey
  • "Now you Rest in the Arms of the Lord."
    - Robin Roberts
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church Chesterbrook
1740 Kirby Road
McLean, VA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Chesterbrook
1740 Kirby Road
McLean, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Deaconess Emeritus Novella Thomas Cummings  

On Wednesday July 31, 2019, Deaconess Emeritus Novella Thomas Cummings, departed this life. Deaconess Cummings, a lifelong resident of Arlington, VA, recently celebrated her 101st birthday. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Bernard Cummings. Service will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chesterbrook, 1740 Kirby Road, McLean, VA 22101. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Arrangements by K. J. Robinson Funeral Svc.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.