Deaconess Emeritus Novella Thomas Cummings
On Wednesday July 31, 2019, Deaconess Emeritus Novella Thomas Cummings, departed this life. Deaconess Cummings, a lifelong resident of Arlington, VA, recently celebrated her 101st birthday. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Bernard Cummings. Service will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chesterbrook, 1740 Kirby Road, McLean, VA 22101. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Arrangements by K. J. Robinson Funeral Svc.