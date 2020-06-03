dean suter clatterbuck
Dean Suter Clatterbuck, 83, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home in New Market. He was born in Washington, DC on March 28, 1937, and was the son of the late Layton Augustin and Stella Coffman Clatterbuck. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bryan Clatterbuck, and sister-in-law Betty Clatterbuck. On July 3, 1978, he married Sandra Arlene Eller, who survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Kimberly Pearson Morris, of Santa Rosa Beach, FL. The funeral service will take place Sunday, June 7, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Dr. W. Kenneth Lyons, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Market. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held in Washington, DC, when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or to the George Washington National Masonic Memorial, 101 Callahan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22301 or the RMH Foundation (of Sentara-RMH Hospital), 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 3, 2020.