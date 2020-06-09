

Dean W. Keefe (Age 81)

Passed away June 2, 2020. He was born to Kenneth and Ida Keefe and raised on a farm in Seneca, SD. Dean attended South Dakota School of the Deaf, where he achieved valedictorian status of the class of 1957. He also attended Gallaudet College. He worked as a printer for the Washington Post and had multiple leadership roles in the deaf community and was very active in the Northern Virginia Senior Olympics as an athlete. Dean is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lynn Keefe of Burke, VA; sons Ryan and Anthony and daughters Annette and Pamela; their spouses and 10 grandchildren as well as four great grandchildren. Dean was surrounded by family in his final days. He lived his life with integrity and a great passion for many things in his life and will be greatly missed. Dean will be laid to rest on June 9, 2020. The family appreciates your understanding of the current conditions and will schedule a memorial later in the year.



