

Deana Joyce Risser-Shuey-Rundel



Deana Joyce (Risser)-Shuey-Rundel, age 76, passed away from leukemia at her home in Great Falls, VA on May 3, 2020 surrounded by family. Deana was born in Hershey, PA in 1944. At age 12 her family moved to Baltimore where she was graduated from Eastern HS. She later received her combined BSN degree from Elizabethtown (PA) College and her RN from Maryland General Hospital School of Nursing. She spent her last 30+ years in the Great Bridge area.

Deana is survived by her two sons, Gregory Scott Shuey of Sarasota FL and Kevin Alexander Shuey of Washington, DC. Grandmother of Kevin Jr., Madelyn, Brandon, Zachery; sister of brothers, Arthur Jerel II (deceased), Keith Brock, Thomas Aaron, and James Alexander. Also survived by 10 nieces and nephews and 13 grand-nieces and nephews.