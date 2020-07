Or Copy this URL to Share

Share DEANE's life story with friends and family

Share DEANE's life story with friends and family



DEANE FAY WEBER, PhD Microbiology 5/17/1927 ~ 7/23/2020

Born in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Grace Wyckoff Weber and Lowell Weber. Husband to Rosemary Weber (deceased); father to sons Myles, Kevin, Kent and Todd (deceased); grandfather to six; great-grandfather to three. Gravside service, 12 noon, August 2, 2020 at George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store