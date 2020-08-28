1/1
DEANYE LAWRENCE
Deanye S. Lawrence (Age 85)  
Of Silver Spring, MD passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Evan K. Lawrence; devoted mother of Adam (Peggy) and Jon (Christina); loving grandmother of Tyler, Samuel and Louis. Deanye is also survived by sisters, Melba Jacobson and Sandra Lanier, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Melrae Wasserman and Frank Shaikewitz, brother, Theodore Shaikewitz, and sisters Ramona Blank and S'Verne Forman. Deanye loved her family, her many friends, and welcomed any opportunity to help people from all walks of life. Deanye graduated with an associate degree in Business from George Washington University, attending classes after work at the Department of the Interior. After marrying the love of her life, Evan, she stayed home to raise and love two sons. When she went back to work part-time for the Weather Service, she started as a secretary; taught herself to use computers before the advent of the PC, and retired eventually as an office manager. Deanye went out of her way to nurture and enable her employees with special needs, long before that became fashionable. She would truly "take them under her wing," so appropriate given her great love of butterflies. At home, she was affectionately known as "Mother Nature," a loving tease given the dichotomy between her employer and her butterflies, with her reluctant acceptance of rustic vacations in the woods with her guys. Deanye also shared a great love of opera with Evan; after retirement, they enjoyed many trips overseas to sightsee, attend great performances, and stay and learn at Elderhostels. They did everything together, and now will continue their loving partnership (with an occasional snipe to add some spice) through eternity. Services will be held privately at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Adelphi, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to WETA (WETA.org); which provided innumerable hours of enjoyment for Deanye (and Evan). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. www.sagelbloomfield.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 28, 2020.
