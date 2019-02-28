Debbie Marbury

Notice
Guest Book
  • "RIP Debbie."
    - Patricia Butler
  • "RIP!:( my dear sister friend. Comfort in knowing no more..."
    - Theresa Manigault

 
 

DEBBIE MARBURY  

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved sister of Steven Jackson, Irving and Edward Marbury and Duan Wooten (James). Also survived by aunt Evelyn Littlejohn; companion Gary Williams and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 5600 Old Branch Ave., Camp Springs, MD. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Services by Hodges and Edwards.

logo
Funeral Home
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD 20746
301-899-0687
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.