DEBBIE MARBURY
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved sister of Steven Jackson, Irving and Edward Marbury and Duan Wooten (James). Also survived by aunt Evelyn Littlejohn; companion Gary Williams and a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 5600 Old Branch Ave., Camp Springs, MD. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Services by Hodges and Edwards.