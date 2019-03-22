DEBORAH ARCHER

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She is survived by her son Kevin L Archer, Sr.,mother, Joyce Williams; brother, Derrick Williams;, two grandsons, Kevin Jr. and Danial Archer, three great-granddaughters, Lilah Smith, Amari Massey and Da'liah Lattimore-Archer, one brother-in-law, three sisters-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Archer may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Saturday, March 23 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 22, 2019
