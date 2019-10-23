

Deborah Joan STERN Barr



Died in her home on Monday, October 21, 2019 from complications related to cancer, at the age of 83. Mrs. Barr was a dedicated English teacher, having taught until the age of 75 at the Lab School of Washington, and previously at the Psychiatric Institute, Georgetown Day School, Hardy Middle School, and John Eaton Elementary School. Beloved by her students for her commitment and enthusiasm, she particularly enjoyed teaching Shakespeare. She is a proud graduate of Brandeis University, Class of 1958, and was primarily raised in Norwich, Connecticut. Her family and friends will remember her for her sense of humor, opening her home to friends far and wide, being a social and outgoing person, and building a loving, nurturing family. She is survived by her children and their spouses Karen Barr (Andrew Engel), Michael Barr (Hannah Smotrich), and Lisa Barr (Ashley Stringer); seven grandchildren (Sarah, Avital, David, Dani, Sophie, Etai, and Matt); brother and sister-in-law, Gabe Stern and Kathleen McFadden and her sister and brother-in-law Judy and Bart Bartelstone and is predeceased by her loving husband David.

Services will be held at Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Road, Washington DC, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, followed by burial at Judean Memorial Gardens.