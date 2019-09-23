The Washington Post

DEBORAH BOOZER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEBORAH BOOZER.
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

DEBORAH ANN BOOZER  

On Thursday, September 12, 2019, Deborah Ann Boozer of Clinton, MD was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Charles Jackson and Joan Gunter Jackson; one sister, Denah Feigenbaum and one brother, E. Gregory Jackson; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Rd., Clinton, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.