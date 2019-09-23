DEBORAH ANN BOOZER
On Thursday, September 12, 2019, Deborah Ann Boozer of Clinton, MD was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Charles Jackson and Joan Gunter Jackson; one sister, Denah Feigenbaum and one brother, E. Gregory Jackson; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Rd., Clinton, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.