FOLEY Deborah Kim Foley (Age 61) Passed away on October 22, 2020, following a 10-year battle with leiomyosarcoma. She passed away peacefully at her home in Alexandria, VA, in the arms of her loving husband. Born in 1959 in Plainfield, NJ, Debbie was the first child of Dora Nell Allen Foley and the late William Daniel Foley. She grew up in Warren, NJ, with her brother Bill and sister Sue, graduating from Watchung Hills Regional High School in 1977. She received a B.A. in economics from Villanova University in 1981. Debbie was employed at Chemical Bank from 1981-83, and she then began a 25-year career with Prudential Financial in New York City. She quickly rose to the position of Vice President, Institutional Equity Sales, and then served for 10 years as Chief of Staff, First Vice President for Equity Research. She was at her desk on September 11, 2001, when the hijacked planes hit the World Trade Center, six blocks from her Prudential office. As she walked seven miles home through the chaos of that day, she decided to pursue a career in public or community service. She enrolled in law school, attended night classes while continuing to work full-time, and received her J.D. from New York Law School in 2007. She was admitted to the bar in New York and New Jersey in 2008. True to her new calling, she began her legal career working with low-income residents struggling to keep their homes following the financial crisis. A Prudential friend introduced Debbie to her soon-to-be husband, a long-time federal public service attorney in Washington, DC. She moved to the Washington area in 2010 after accepting a job offer to be an intelligence analyst with the FBI. Following a hiring freeze, she joined the FBI in 2011 as a contract specialist. In her first year, she was nominated for a Director Award for Distinguished Service by a New Employee. She rose through the ranks of the Finance Division, serving until her passing as the FBI's Acquisition Career Manager. Debbie was beloved by her family, friends, and colleagues. She had a zest for life and was known for her engaging smile, wonderful sense of humor, intellectual curiosity, and generous spirit. Her most striking quality was her fundamental kindness and empathy toward others. She always enjoyed a new adventure, and loved sports, movies, gardening, birdwatching, running, hiking, tennis, and especially travel. A passionate college basketball fan, she and her husband attended nine Final Four tournaments and had the marvelous experience of seeing her beloved Villanova Wildcats win two national championships. An avid reader, she read more than 30 books each year and her favorite Saturday activity was a trip to the Old Town farmer's market followed by a stop at the local bookseller, where she added to the growing pile of books at home. There was nothing more important to Debbie than family and friends. She had a special bond with a group of Villanova classmates, who have remained dear friends for more than 40 years, and she developed the same bond with her newer friends in the Washington area. Friendship and love were the most important things in her life, and she was so blessed. Debbie is survived by her husband, Larry Parkinson; mother, Dora Nell Foley; brother, William Foley and his wife, Sunny Foley; sister, Susan Melville and her husband, Dr. Gordon Melville; nephews Austin Melville, Sean Melville, and Liam Foley; niece, Claire Foley; stepchildren, Andrew Parkinson and Katherine Parkinson. Due to the continuing risks of COVID-19, a viewing was held at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, followed by a small outdoor remembrance at Debbie's home in Alexandria, VA. A larger celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Center for Family Life in Sunset Park, 443 39th St., Brooklyn, NY 11232 (where Debbie served as a long-time member of the Advisory Board), or to the Leiomyosarcoma Support & Direct Research Foundation, P.O Box 52697, Tulsa, OK 74152. There is a LMSDR Tribute Fund in Debbie's name at https://lmsdr.org/debbie-foley-leiomyosarcoma-research-fund/.Memorial
