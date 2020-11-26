1/1
DEBORAH GUSTAVSON
DEBORAH LYNN GUSTAVSON  
Of Alexandria, VA, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 due to heart complications. She was preceded in death by her father, Hobert Minor Gustavson; mother, Oeta Ann Rhodes; siblings, Laura Lee Walters, David Allen Gustavson, Carol Ann McGuiness; nephew, Anthony Miller; Foster Father, Dwight Byers. Those she left behind, her sister, Linda Miller (Christopher); nephew, Thomas Joseph Miller and cousins, Brenda McDonald, Michael Shone Fear, Michael Allen Fear, Ivy Trohanov, Meredith Trohanov, Darlise Trohanov and Cedric Pennick Jr. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, Virginia, November 27, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held Saturday November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Sterling Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
NOV
27
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
