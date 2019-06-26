The Washington Post

DEBORAH HOWARD

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Solid Rock Full Gospel Baptist Church
7711 Walker Mill Drive
Capitol Heights, MD
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Solid Rock Full Gospel Baptist Church
7711 Walker Mill Drive
Capitol Heights, MD
Notice
DEBORAH YVONNE  
MOTON HOWARD  

Entered into God's Kingdom on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving and devoted parents, Samuel E. Moton and Peggy Jordan Moton and loving sister, Sharon Lisa Moton. Survived by
sister/friend, Linda H. Scruggs (Nathaniel); brother/cousin, Steven F. Douglass; beloved friend, Norman Starks, III; nephew, Michael A. Woods, Jr.; nieces, Nakia S. Peterson and Ronnette J. Moton; great-nephew, Omari Peterson; and great-niece, Trinity Wilson. She is also survived by a host of relatives, friends and her Washington Post family.
 
A Celebration of Deborah's Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Solid Rock Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7711 Walker Mill Drive, Capitol Heights, MD 20743, Visitation from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Celebration service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Maryland National Memorial, Laurel, MD 20707.
Published in The Washington Post on June 26, 2019
