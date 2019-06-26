

DEBORAH YVONNE

MOTON HOWARD



Entered into God's Kingdom on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving and devoted parents, Samuel E. Moton and Peggy Jordan Moton and loving sister, Sharon Lisa Moton. Survived by

sister/friend, Linda H. Scruggs (Nathaniel); brother/cousin, Steven F. Douglass; beloved friend, Norman Starks, III; nephew, Michael A. Woods, Jr.; nieces, Nakia S. Peterson and Ronnette J. Moton; great-nephew, Omari Peterson; and great-niece, Trinity Wilson. She is also survived by a host of relatives, friends and her Washington Post family.

A Celebration of Deborah's Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Solid Rock Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7711 Walker Mill Drive, Capitol Heights, MD 20743, Visitation from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Celebration service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Maryland National Memorial, Laurel, MD 20707.