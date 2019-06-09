Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEBORAH HOWE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HOWE DEBORAH HOWE Debby Howe was a dancer. Born in 1920 to Quaker parents, Francis Froelicher and Elizabeth Lowry, she was the youngest of three children. In 1930, her father moved from being the head of Oak Lane Country Day School outside of Philadelphia to start a boarding school, Fountain Valley School for Boys, on a vast former ranch at the foot of Pike's Peak in Colorado Springs, Colorado. There, she reigned as the leading girl on an all-boy campus, riding her horse, Firefly, singing in Gilbert and Sullivan productions, hiking , memorizing whole chunks of Shakespeare, and, of course, being THE dance partner, Once, she was asked to a dance by a young airman who dropped the invitation from a plane buzzing the school's polo field. Her interest in the arts led her to Bennington College where she studied modern dance - at its inception - with, among others, Martha Graham, Jose Limon, Hanya Holm and Martha Hill. She returned to the West to teach dance and movement at the University of Texas . While back at her father's school, she met a young officer in the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) who was teaching at Fountain Valley while recovering from asthma: Fisher Howe. After a courtship under the doting watch of her parents on the school campus, she married Fisher in the school's Hacienda courtyard in 1945. Debby and Fisher moved to Washington D.C. for Fisher to join the State Department. In Washington, Debby taught modern dance at Mt. Vernon Junior College. Their daughter, Elizabeth, and son, Shippen, were born in 1951 and 1955. In the following 10 years abroad in the Foreign Service, Debby taught dance in Oslo and The Hague to local friends and diplomat women, all while tending to the social duties of the wife of the Charge d'Affaires. Back in Washington, DC in 1966, Debby resumed teaching dance in the basement studio of their house to an ardent following. As a volunteer, she taught modern dance to young children in schools. Debby swam regularly, and, a lefty, she was an oft-requested tennis partner. She rejoined the Tuesday Girls, a weekly reading group she had created in the 1950's. She remained a rapacious reader and poetry enthusiast all her life. To the end, she could break out in song, learned by heart, at the least prompting. At Ingleside, she was known for her unassuming elegance; always wearing oranges and reds and distinctive tights. Debby died peacefully in her sleep on May 29, 2019 at the age of 98. Survived by her two children and five grandchildren, Lydia and Everett Wallace, and Lea, Campbell and Susanna Howe. She leaves a devoted following of friends and family who cherished her warmth, candor, insights and disarming sense of humor. A memorial service will be held in the fall.

