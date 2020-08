Or Copy this URL to Share



Deborah A. King

Deborah Ann King born on June, 25, 1952, passed away on July 23, 2020. She is survived by her brother George Johnson, and sister's; Thalia Thomas, Ella Moore and Carlotta Sampson. Viewing will be held at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood MD 20722 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store