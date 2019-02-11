DEBORAH MARIE PONDS

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEBORAH MARIE PONDS.

 

Deborah Marie Ponds  

Suddenly, on February 6, 2019, Deborah Marie Ponds passed away in Detroit, Michigan surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of Annie and the late Johnny W. Ponds; sister of John (deceased), David (deceased), Elizabeth Burkes (Adrian), Richard, Katherine, William, Thomas (deceased), Margaret Pearson (Dexter); nieces Loren, Karen, Diane, Elena, Katherine, Annelise; and nephew William, Jr. Also survived by three aunts Eva G. Donaldson, Margaret G. Labat, and Carolyn S. Green; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3800 Ely Place, SE, Washington, DC, preceded by visitation at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Funeral Home
John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc
3005 12Th St Ne
Washington, DC 20017
(202) 529-4300
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.