Deborah Marie Ponds
Suddenly, on February 6, 2019, Deborah Marie Ponds passed away in Detroit, Michigan surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of Annie and the late Johnny W. Ponds; sister of John (deceased), David (deceased), Elizabeth Burkes (Adrian), Richard, Katherine, William, Thomas (deceased), Margaret Pearson (Dexter); nieces Loren, Karen, Diane, Elena, Katherine, Annelise; and nephew William, Jr. Also survived by three aunts Eva G. Donaldson, Margaret G. Labat, and Carolyn S. Green; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3800 Ely Place, SE, Washington, DC, preceded by visitation at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.