Deborah L. McPherson (nee Cope), 66, a resident of Beltsville MD, passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019 at her residence. Deborah was born on September 19, 1952 in Detroit, MI to the late Jessie and Pauline Cope, and was the second oldest of 5 children. She graduated from High Point High School. She retired from NSA as a Senior Budget Analyst. Deborah was a devoted wife and mother to her husband Clyde McPherson and her two daughters Lisa and Constance, who survive. She is also survived by her brothers Joe (Marilynn) and David (April) Cope. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Edward Cope and a sister Tammy Fraser. Visitation will be held on Friday February 22 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Donaldson Funeral Home P.A., 313 Talbott Ave., Laurel, MD 20707. A memorial to celebrate Deborah's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Donaldson Funeral Home Chapel, Laurel, MD. Graveside services will follow at Ivy Hill Cemetery, Laurel, MD. Deborah would like to be remembered for her compassion, and the love she had for all those that were in her life. Memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney fund ( kidneyfund.org ), or to PAW ( paw-rescue.org ).

