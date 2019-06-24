DEBORAH ANN MORRIS
June 24, 2019 is the one-year anniversary of our dear Deb passing. She left behind so many friends, loved ones, and so many memories. Her photo tribute can be found at: https://youtu.be/CPWtCB1QGy8
. Her family is supporting an enduring "Deb Morris Scholarship" for youth in the Washington Ireland Program (WIP), and encourages contributions to your local animal rescue shelter- in tribute to her lifelong love of animals, particularly cats. Deb, your life has been a blessing to all who knew you.