DEBORAH PIETRAS



Deborah Mary Pietras (Age 67)

Of Great Falls, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020.Born in Philadelphia, PA, Deb was the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Stanky) Peirce. She was one of four children.Deb was married for 32 years to Philip R Pietras. She was a graduate of the University of Delaware and worked as a sales representative for high tech companies and as a real estate agent for over 30 years. Her greatest passion was being a docent for more than 20 years at Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens and for 15 years at the National Gallery of Art. In addition to volunteering as a docent, Deb loved to travel and do needlework. A celebration of Deb's life will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Fortress of the Bear Inc., 4639 Sawmill Creek Road, Sitka, Alaska 99835 or the Alaska Raptor Center, 1000 Raptor Way, Sitka, Alaska 99835.



