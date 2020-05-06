

Deborah Anne Ramsey



Passed away in her home on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in her sleep with her sister and nephew at her side. She is survived by her sister, Ida (Bink) Hole and nephew, Timothy J. Hole.

She was born on July 25, 1949 at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. She was the first daughter of John William Ramsey, U.S. Army, retired and Marcella C. Ramsey. She grew up accompanying her parents to the various duty assignments in Europe and Asia.

She graduated from Elmhurst High in Ft. Wayne in 1967 with honors. She received her BA at Indiana University in 1972 and an MBA from the University of Connecticut a few years later.

Deborah served her country 25 years working at the Library of Congress from 1989-2006. She was employed from 2007-2014 retiring from the CIA while residing in Falls Church, VA.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Ramsey in 1985 and her mother, Marcella (Copper) Ramsey in 1999.

Services will be private and burial will be held in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, North of Muncie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 or to ASPCA Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C., 20077-7127.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, 415 E. Washington Street, Muncie, IN, 47305 is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at