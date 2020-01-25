

Deborah Ann Shah (Age 48)



Died peacefully on November 30, 2019, in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Debbie was born on December 28, 1970, in Arlington Heights, Illinois. She was the first child of Larry and Marilyn deGraffenried. She met and married her now ex-husband, Rizwan Shah, in Frankfurt, Germany. With whom she had three children Jenna, Devan, and Brianna. Debbie and Riz maintained a strong friendship.

Debbie spent summers with her Grandmother, Velda deGraffenried, in Dekalb, Illinois. She spoke much of Grandma Vee, saying the happiest place in the world was in her arms. She will be interred with Grandma Vee at Pleasant Ridge (Bogart) Cemetery in Kirwin, Kansas. A memorial service was held Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the American Legion 176 in Springfield, Virginia.

She was a US Army Veteran. In 1989 she joined the US Army from Dallas, Texas. Entering military service as a Private in Logistics and separating honorably as a Chief Warrant Officer 2. She deployed to the Sinai Peninsula in support of Operation Brightstar. Debbie believed in service to our Nation, but not just in the military. She also volunteered with multiple charity groups. She often took her children along to teach them what was important in life. They grounded her and meant the world; she thought they were her greatest gift to the world. She found peace walking amongst nature, from a mountain top to a serene beach. Her love of music was profound. She danced every day and everywhere. Those who knew her would say she laughed just as often.

She will be remembered for her loving kindness by her daughters, Jenna and Brianna Shah and son, Devan Shah of Springfield, Virginia; her brother, David (Jackie) deGraffenried, and nephews, Jonathan and Matthew of Austin, Texas; her beloved Aunt, Donna McCaffrey of Spring Lake, Michigan; Aunt Linda McCreary of Micanopy, Florida; and numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn deGraffenried.