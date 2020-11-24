1/1
Deborah Shepard
Deborah Shepard  
On Thursday, November 19, 2020. The beloved wife of Samuel Shepard; devoted mother of Scott and Brendon (Nicole) Shepard; daughter of Elizabeth Eger and the late Gordon MacLeod; sister of Chuck, Mike, John, Marie and Kendra; grandmother of Blake and Brooke. Friends are invited to celebrate Debbie's life from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24 at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 30 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401. Online condolences may be offered at:KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
