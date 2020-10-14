Debbie Stokes was always one of our favorite patients . We looked forward to each and every visit with her. She usually came in with Robert, her son, and then they would have lunch afterwards. They were very lucky to have that relationship that many families miss. Deb was a great conversationalist and always happy to share a bit of her life with you. We will miss her smiling face and upbeat attitude and always hold her near and dear to our heart. Rest in peace my friend.

Eric and Deb Vasey

Friend