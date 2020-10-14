Deborah Kay Stokes
Deborah Kay Stokes, 65 of Sumerduck, VA passed away on October 8, 2020 at her home. She was born on August 3, 1955 at Spokane, Washington a daughter of Clayton R. Davis and the late Dolores Ostlund Davis. Mrs. Stokes lived in many places during her husband?s career in the United States Air Force which afforded their ability to travel the world. She was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Robert S. Stokes; two children, Christina R. Stokes and Robert B. Stokes; three siblings, Cindy Mikolajczyk, Michael A. Davis and Steven W. Davis; and one grandchild, Chase V. Stokes. No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to the Inova Schar Cancer Institute.www.moserfuneralhome.com