1/
DEBORAH TOOLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DEBORAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Deborah Ann Tooley  
Of Arlington, VA passed away on September 13, 2020. Deborah was born on September 15, 1949 in Washington, DC. She graduated from Yorktown High School in 1967 and graduated from what is now James Madison University in 1971. Deborah worked for a number of years at NBC, WRC-TV in Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Dorothy Tooley. She is survived by her brother David Tooley (Jo Ann) and nephews Mark Tooley and Steven Tooley (Amy) along with two grandnephews David and Christopher. Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved