DEBORAH TOOLEY



Deborah Ann Tooley

Of Arlington, VA passed away on September 13, 2020. Deborah was born on September 15, 1949 in Washington, DC. She graduated from Yorktown High School in 1967 and graduated from what is now James Madison University in 1971. Deborah worked for a number of years at NBC, WRC-TV in Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Dorothy Tooley. She is survived by her brother David Tooley (Jo Ann) and nephews Mark Tooley and Steven Tooley (Amy) along with two grandnephews David and Christopher. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store