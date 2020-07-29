1/
DEBORAH WEILERSTEIN
{ "" }
DEBORAH EVE WEILERSTEIN (Age 91)  
Died after a short illness on July 27, 2020 at Casey House Hospice in Montgomery County, MD. Deborah was born in Brooklyn, NY, but spent her childhood in Atlantic City, NJ. She graduated from the University of Rochester in 1951. After graduation Debbie worked on a Bookmobile in the Bronx, and then got a Masters in Library Sciences at Drexel University. Deborah worked as a children's librarian for many years, first in Cleveland, OH and then in Arlington County, VA where she became the Head Children's Librarian. She served on the Newbery Award Committee in 1991. Upon her retirement Deborah became an active volunteer working at the White House, the Smithsonian and a hospice thrift shop. In addition to spending time with family, she loved traveling and storytelling. In recent years she became a "political junkie" following the news very closely and rooting for the Democrats. Deborah is survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Rachel Seidel (Ethan), Abigail Jaffe (Ken), Faith Szydlo (Marcos), Lauren Mermelstein (Irv), and Dan Weil (James Dronenberg). She is also survived by great nieces and nephews, Adam and Joe Kellogg, Alex, Natan and Hannah Seidel, Hannah Szydlo, Simon and Lainie Mermelstein; as well as two great-great nieces. Funeral will be held at King David Memorial Garden, July 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Tifereth Israel Congregation, The Capital Area Food Bank or Vote.org

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral
01:00 PM
King David Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
