

DEBRA BALDWIN BATTISTA (Age 63)



Passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at her home in Glen Echo, Maryland. She was born on September 6, 1955 in Cheverly, Maryland to Norris Baldwin and Cora Alice Baldwin. She grew up in Savage, MD where she attended Atholton High School. Debra was a graduate of the Passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at her home in Glen Echo, Maryland. She was born on September 6, 1955 in Cheverly, Maryland to Norris Baldwin and Cora Alice Baldwin. She grew up in Savage, MD where she attended Atholton High School. Debra was a graduate of the Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. Debra began her post-collegiate career working on staff for Senator Bob Dole, of Kansas. Debra worked for ComSat Telesystems, Burson-Marsteller, Cable & Wireless, and IntelSat. She also had her own business, Bottega Italian Living, which drew on her strong connection with Italy forged through trips, family, and friends in the country.

She is survived by her husband Gabriel Battista; sons Matthew Baldwin Arrington and Justin Taylor Arrington; grandchildren Hunter, Maxwell, Emma, and Lucianna.

Friends will be received at Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD on Saturday, April 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Key to Lion's Heart Rescue at www.keytolionsheart.com

