

DEBRA SUE CHAPPER



Unexpectedly on June 3, 2019, of LaPlata, MD. Debra is survived by her wife, Dana Willett. She is also survived by her siblings, Joy A. Chapper and Bruce R. Chapper, and other relatives. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Adelaide Chapper. Debra's earlier marriage to Mark DeLodovico ended in divorce. Born in Washington, DC, on September 17, 1954, Debra was raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, and graduated from Albert Einstein High School. After graduating from the University of Maryland, Debra began working at the GSA, where she worked until her retirement in 2018. Debra and Dana owned and operated Triple D Farm and Equestrian Center in Port Tobacco, MD. A memorial service is being planned for a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Reins Ranch, Flying Duck Farm, or your favorite animal rescue organization. No service is being held.