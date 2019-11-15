The Washington Post

DEBRA A. CORSETTI  

Debra "Debbie" Ann Corsetti (Carpenter) of Greenbelt/College Park passed peacefully on November 9, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. Debbie is survived by her beloved Husband Brian Rice of Frederick, MD, her daughters, Samantha Harris (Corsetti) Brian and granddaughters, Riley and Sara, Haley Rice, Lindsy Rice, and Kayla Mericle, grandchildren, Riley and Sara, mother Dorothy (Bartera) Chipman, brothers Robert Carpenter (Lori); Jimmy Carpenter (Rose); and sister, Judy Quinn, niece and nephew, Amanda and Hunter. Re-uniting with her father, Vance Carpenter and stepfather, Don Chipman.
Debbie was born on October 14, 1966, in Tachikawa US Air Force Base in Japan. She grew-up in Riverdale Maryland graduated from Parkdale high school in 1984. She went on to attend community college followed by business school. She was dedicated to her work with Bognet Construction alongside owner and longtime friend Jim Bognet.
Debbie showed her strength during her battle with the support of family and friends. She was an amazing daughter, mother, sister, wife and friend. Debbie's motto was Family First. Those who met her instantly fell in love and became a close friend. Debbie enjoyed Cooking, Scrapbooking with her friends, traveling to tropical places and the beach was her happy place. She grew up bowling with family and friends. As an avid Redskin Fan, it was a guarantee that on the weekend Debbie would be in her Redskin attire.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Gasch's Funeral Home, 4739 Baltimore Ave, Hyattsville, MD.
