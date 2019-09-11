The Washington Post

DEBRA DENNIS (1960 - 2019)
Notice
Debra Ann Dennis (Age 58)  

Of Crofton MD, passed away on September 8, 2019. Born October 15, 1960 in Washington, DC, she is the daughter of the late Donald and Dorothy Ohmann. Debra is survived by husband of 21 years; her brothers, David Ohmann, Dean Ohmann, and her sister, Denise Marcus, as well as many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Ohmann Jr. Debra will be remembered as a loving wife, daughter and sister. She was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5 p.m. until the time of Memorial services at 6 p.m. at PHILIP D. RINALDI FUNERAL SERVICE, P.A., 9241 Columbia Blvd., Silver Spring, Maryland 20910.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 11, 2019
